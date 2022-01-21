3 injured in possible home invasion in east Houston

Three people were taken to the hospital after a possible home invasion in east Houston, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:16 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Avenue Q.

Police say officers rendered aid until HFD arrived at the scene.

Two males were transported to the hospital in critical condition and were undergoing surgery.

Authorities say a third male was assaulted, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are still on the loose, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

