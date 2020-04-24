3 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in SE Houston

Three people have died and another is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Police responded to call about shots fired around 1 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Ward Street.

Officers arrived to find one woman and two men dead in an upstairs apartment. Another victim on the scene was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police say it may have involved a robbery. Police say the victims may have known the suspects because there were no signs of forced entry.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE: Follow the latest local news