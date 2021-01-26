3 correctional officers stabbed at Ellis Unit in Huntsville

Three correctional officers were stabbed during an incident at the Ellis Unit in Huntsville early Monday morning, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says.

According to TDCJ, inmate Henry Brown, 46, refused a random routine pat down search in the Ellis Unit main hall, and a use of force incident ensued to subdue Brown.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It was discovered after the incident that the three correctional officers had been stabbed by an improvised weapon found on the offender, TDCJ says.

One officer, a 13-year veteran, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. He was reportedly stabbed multiple times, suffering a punctured and collapsed lung, arm and back wounds, and a broken leg. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Another officer, a 6-month veteran, was hospitalized at Conroe Regional Hospital.

A third officer, a 12-year veteran, was treated and released at Huntsville Regional Hospital.

Advertisement

The incident is being investigated by the independent Office of the Inspector General.

According to TDCJ, Brown, who was originally sentenced to 50 years for Aggravated Robbery and was received in December 1995, was not injured and has been transferred to another unit.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS