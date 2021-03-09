2nd week of COVID-19 vaccine initiative targets seniors in 34 Texas counties

Nearly three dozen counties, including some in southeast Texas, will participate in the second week of the state’s "Save Our Seniors" COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program. The initiative will target Texans who are 75 years or older or those who are homebound.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the program to vaccinate seniors last month. Twenty-six counties participated the first week.

The counties participating in this second round are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson and Wood.

The governor’s office says the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department will work with local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors. The decisions will be driven by local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in the program.

"With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19," Governor Abbott said. "For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need."

Officials say the cities and counties were selected to participate based on data provided from the Texas Department of State Health Services related to the following factors:

1. The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

2. The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;

3. The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

4. The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.