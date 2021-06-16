280th Dist. Court Judge in Houston removed from case, accused of being biased toward domestic violence victims

During a recusal hearing to get 280th District Court Judge Barbara Stalder removed from a case, four attorneys testified she’s biased against people who are accused of domestic violence.

"Absolutely," said attorney Lori Laird. "She campaigned as being a victim of family violence."

According to testimony in the hearing, Stalder is "the abused becoming the abuser."

"It is very concerning," said attorney Karleana Farias. "It should be concerning to every resident in Harris County that we have this situation in the 280th."

"This person may not have committed any family violence," Laird said. "The accuser might be lying."

"She kicked me out of the hearing and my client out of the hearing on the Zoom, but still took evidence from the government. The state was still able to put in evidence and we weren’t there to hear it," said attorney Stacey Valdez.

That’s why Valdez asked that Judge Stalder be recused. Stalder refused Valdez’s request, so Judge Susan Brown held the hearing.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It’s routine for judges to grant protective orders for two, possibly four years. Judge Stalder is known for granting lifetime protective orders on a regular basis.

"I’ve never seen in my 17 years practicing law, in any of my cases, seen a lifetime protective order issued," Laird said.

Stalder has even included children in lifetime protective orders basically ending a person’s parental rights.

"I’ve even seen Judge Stalder issue a lifetime protective order to a pregnant woman for an unborn child," Farias said. "People don’t realize this is happening until they land in that court."

Judge Susan Brown removed Judge Stalder from Valdez’s case.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP