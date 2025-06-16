21-year-old defendant shows up 3 times to court as a wanted fugitive, not arrested

The Brief One defendant, who showed up three times to a courtroom as a wanted fugitive, wasn't arrested. We're talking about 21-year-old Raheim Bushnell. If Raheim Bushnell had been arrested, 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez would likely be alive today.



BREAKING BOND: 21-year-old showed up to court three times as wanted fugitive, never arrested

The backstory:

If Raheim Bushnell had been arrested, 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez would likely be alive today.

On Sept. 15, 2023, Bushnell was sentenced to three years' probation in Louisiana for felony theft.

On Sept. 23, 2024, Bushnell was charged with a misdemeanor, unlawfully carrying a handgun. He's released from the Harris County jail on a $100 bond.

Then three days after Bushnell walks out of jail, Texas tells Louisiana he has absconded. Then on Sept. 26, 2024, a probation violation warrant is signed, making Bushnell a wanted fugitive.

What they're saying:

"They issue a warrant for his arrest to extradite him and bring him back to Louisiana for violating his probation," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

According to court records, Bushnell makes three court appearances as a wanted fugitive in County Court of Law 13 (Judge Raul Rodriguez), but no one checks for warrants, so no arrest is made.

"It's been really, really hard. His room is right next to mine," said Yaritza Rodriguez, sister of Jose Rodriguez.

Her brother was shot and killed on November 30, 2024, allegedly at the hands of Bushnell.

She believes her 17-year-old brother would be alive now if Bushnell had been arrested on the warrant.

"It makes me angry, because they are not doing their job correctly," she said.

On April 30, Bushnell was arrested and charged with capital murder. Maybe now courts will run defendants to see if any are wanted fugitives.

"It doesn't take long. It took me less than two minutes to find he's a wanted fugitive," Kahan said.

We asked the court for a response. We've yet to hear back.