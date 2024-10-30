Houston’s NRG Stadium will host the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, Concacaf announced on Wednesday,

The event will be held on July 6, 2025, as the culmination of the Gold Cup, Concacaf’s premier men’s national team tournament, featuring top teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

NRG Stadium has hosted the Gold Cup seven times previously, making it a record-setting eighth-time host. NRG has a history of hosting major sporting events, including two Super Bowls, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and WrestleMania.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani called NRG Stadium a "world-class venue." "On behalf of Concacaf, I want to thank our partners in Houston, including the Texans leadership and everyone at NRG Stadium, for their commitment to our Gold Cup and to the beautiful game," Montagliani said.

Houston Texans President Greg Grissom also added, "We are thrilled to host the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium," he said. "Our rich history of hosting major soccer events through Lone Star Sports & Entertainment makes Houston and NRG Stadium the preeminent destination for this highly anticipated match."

The 2025 Gold Cup will take place across 14 venues in the United States and Canada, five of which, including NRG Stadium, are set to host FIFA World Cup 2026 games. The tournament will kick off on June 16 with a 16-team group stage, followed by knockout rounds, and the final will determine the regional champion just a year ahead of the World Cup in North America.