2024 Chevron Houston Marathon: Race route, road closures, events
HOUSTON - Runners, on your mark!!! The 2024 Chevron Houston Marathon is set to begin which means road closures for Houston and multiple events happening in the city!
If you're planning on going out around east of downtown Houston, near River Oaks, Memorial Park, and Midtown, expect to see runners and road closures.
The event is spread out over two days with the We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron taking place on Saturday at 7:50 a.m. and the Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon taking off on Sunday at 6:50 a.m.
Courtesy of Chevron Houston Marathon
The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday:
Marathon Course Closures
- Congress from Crawford to Smith
- Smith from Congress to Franklin
- Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
- Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
- Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
- Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
- Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
- Sunset from Mandell to Main St.
- Main St. to University Blvd.
- University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
- Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
- Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
- Westpark from Weslayan to 610 Service Rd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road)
- Newcastle from Westpark to I-69 Service Rd. (all lanes except one southbound lane of Newcastle)
- Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
- San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
- Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
- Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
- Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
- Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
- Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
- Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
- Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk
Additional Half Marathon Course Closures
- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
- Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
- Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
- Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway
Freeway Exit Ramp Closures
- 610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond
- I-69 southbound exit to Newcastle