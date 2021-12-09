2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer genres are out; includes first-ever Christian performance

Who's ready for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

After shutting down early in 2020 and canceling in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major event is coming back in a matter of months for its 90th anniversary.

On Thursday morning, HLSR unveiled the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainer genre calendar for the 90th anniversary celebration, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20.

Along with more than a dozen country acts, the show calendar includes EDM, Latin pop, R&B pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and the Rodeo’s first-ever Christian performance.

"The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans," Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, said in a press release.

In early January, the Rodeo will announce the full entertainer lineup!

Four Texas artists have already been announced, including Cody Johnson (Feb. 28), Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (March 11), Parker McCollum (March 12) and George Strait, with special guest Ashley McBryde (March 20).

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.