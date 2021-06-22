2021 Texas Legislature special session to start July 8

A promised special session of the Texas Legislature now has a start date.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the special session will begin July 8, with the topics to be announced at a later date.

But it's likely to be a slate of red meat for conservatives as Abbott has vowed to address topics dear to GOP primary voters ahead of next year's gubernatorial race.

The hottest of topics will be voting/elections bills, one of which notably died at the last minute in the regular session when House Democrats fled the chamber to deny a quorum.

Other likely topics include bail priority legislation and the potential of restrictions on teaching of so-called critical race theory.

