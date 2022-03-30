2-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling into pool at Cypress home

A 2-year-old girl is being taken to the hospital after falling into a pool at a Cypress, Texas home.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane.

Cy-Fair Fire Department says CPR is being performed on the child as she is being transported to Texas Children's Hospital - West.

No word on how the little girl gained access to the pool or who found her.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.