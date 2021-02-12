2-year-old girl dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash in NW Houston

article

A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a vehicle in northwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, officers were called out to Pinemont and U.S. 290 around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a major accident.

When officers arrived, they found that a green pickup truck and a small minivan were involved in a crash.

Crowson said the fire department was already on the scene and were performing CPR on a 2-year-old girl. She was taken to the hospital were she later died.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Crowson said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the green pickup truck ran a red light and struck the van, which had a 2-year-old and 4-year-old in the vehicle.

Authorities said the mother of the child is expected to survive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

An investigation is underway to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.