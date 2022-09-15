2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris Co., driver in custody

article

A driver is in custody after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the driver who fled the scene of the incident has been apprehended.

The driver is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation is ongoing.