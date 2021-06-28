2 wanted for questioning in deadly Houston Midtown shooting

Houston police released sketches of two men wanted for questioning in a deadly Midtown shooting earlier this year.

According to HPD, 37-year-old Layvon Suell was found dead in the roadway at McIlhenny Street near San Jacinto Street around 2:30 a.m. January 9. He had been shot multiple times.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say witnesses saw Suell leave a nightclub in the 2400 block of San Jacinto Street. He was walking down McIlhenny when someone started shooting.

On Monday, police released composite sketches and descriptions of two men wanted for questioning.

"Dope" AKA "Dope boy" (Photo: Houston Police Department) Expand

One man is described as a black male, in his late 20s, between 5’5" and 5’8" tall, 230 pounds with a short afro haircut and a dark complexion. He is reportedly known as "Dope" or "Dope boy" and commonly rides a mountain bike with 24 to 26 inch tires. Police say he is also known to sell crack cocaine in downtown Houston on McIllhenny Street, Fannin Street, McGowen Street, and near the bus terminal on Main Street. He is originally from the Third Ward. Authorities say he is believed to always carry a 9mm pistol.

"Dope Fiend" AKA "KB" (Photo: Houston Police Department) Expand

The second man is described as a black male, about 40 years of age, between 6’1" and 6’2" tall and weighing about 140 to 150 pounds with a flat stomach and "6-pack" abs. He has a light complexion and is bald with tattoos around the rim of his head. The "hairline" tattoo is either feathers or some type of wings. He is reportedly known as "Dope Fiend" or "KB" and commonly hangs out with "Dope boy." Police say he is known to sell "wax" or "Turkey Dope" which mimics the appearance of crack cocaine. He is originally from San Antonio.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.