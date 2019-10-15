2 suspects wanted in violent armed robbery at Houston auto parts store

article

Houston police are searching for two suspects wanted in a violent armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

According to police, the two unknown males rushed into the business, armed with a gun, on Cullen around 8 p.m. October 2. Investigators say one of the employees was forced to the back of the store while another employee was forced to open a cabinet in a back office.

While the employee was opening the cabinet, police say one of the suspects struck the employee in the head with the gun, causing him to fall to the ground. During the robbery, one of the suspects reportedly fired his weapon once into the ceiling.

Police say the suspects ran out of the business with some money.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.