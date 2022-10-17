2 people rescued after being trapped in trench in Montrose
article
HOUSTON - Two people have been rescued after being trapped in a trench on Monday afternoon in Montrose.
According to authorities, they responded to a call on the 2400 block of Montrose where two people were trapped in dirt at a construction site.
According to the Houston Fire Department, one person was taken to a nearby hospital. That person's condition is unknown.
This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.