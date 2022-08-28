2 people hit by car, 1 killed while pushing vehicle off main lanes in Hockley

Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.

The outbound main lanes of US 290 were shut down at Kermier Rd. as a result of the crash while an investigation was conducted.

No additional information has been released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.