Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say

Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.

The impact caused the rider to get separated from his motorcycle into the southbound lanes before he was hit by the driver of a Honda Accord. Officials later identified the motorcyclist as Jason Manzi, who was rushed to HCA Houston Kingwood in serious condition but died as a result of his injuries.

After Manzi was separated from his motorcycle, investigators said it continued on and hit the rear of another motorcyclist. He was also rushed to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said all the riders were wearing helmets and none of the drivers seemed to show signs of intoxication. However, HCSO did not mention any charges or arrests, as of this writing.

The case continues to be investigated by HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division.