2 men shot in parking lot of north Houston sports bar

article

Police say two men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar in north Houston early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 12500 block of North Freeway around 2 a.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the hip area and is expected to survive.

Police say the men were in the parking lot when an altercation ensued. Authorities say a male involved in the altercation fired what appeared to be a rifle into the parking lot, wounding the two men.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS