Two men who were shot late Monday night noticed a vehicle following them on a Houston highway, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Tilgham Street, but police say the incident began before that.

According to police, the two men were reportedly coming from Home Depot and were driving on I-10 when they noticed a white vehicle following them.

Someone in the white vehicle began to shoot at them, police say.

The men drove to the home on Tilgham. Police say the white vehicle that was following them also pulled up, and more shots were fired.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Tilgham.

One of the men was shot in the arm, and the other was shot twice in the back. They were both taken to the hospital. One was reported to be in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

The suspects were described only as three Black males in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.