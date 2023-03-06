Good Samaritan killed in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-610 North Loop

article

A Good Samaritan is dead following a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on Monday night.

Authorities said the crash occurred at IH-610 North Loop at Wallisville Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Houston police said a citizen in a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV had a flat tire and pulled over off to the shoulder between the exit lanes and the main lanes.

That's when, authorities said, a Good Samaritan, driving a white Dodge pickup truck, pulled in front of the Santa Fe SUV, and tried to assist with helping to change the tire.

Officials said they had gotten the spare tire out of the back when a blue Toyota Corolla was struck from behind a couple lanes away from where they were at by an unknown vehicle.

Police said the blue Toyota Corolla was pushed, ran into the Santa Fe, killed the driver of the Dodge pickup, who was out on foot at the time and hit his vehicle.

Authorities stated the vehicle that struck the Toyota Corolla fled the scene and no additional information about the vehicle was released.

The Good Samaritan is described as a Hispanic adult male. The driver of the blue Toyota Corolla was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The driver of the Santa Fe was not injured and remained on scene.

If anyone saw this crash or saw the vehicle that struck the blue Toyota Corolla, please contact the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.