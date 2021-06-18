2 men fatally shot in moving pickup truck in northwest Houston

article

Police say two men died after they were shot while inside of a moving pickup truck in northwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road.

According to Houston police, the suspect was seen shooting at the victim’s pickup truck as they attempted to flee from the male.

The two men in the pickup truck were shot. Police say the vehicle struck the side of a nearby apartment building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identities of the victims, both in their 30s, have not been released.

Police say the suspect fled in a light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

