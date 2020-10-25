2 men dead after shooting at North Houston apartment complex

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to Copper Lodge Apartments, (1000 block of Cypress Station) in reference to shots fired.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

When the deputies arrived they found one male shot in the parking lot. Paramedics took the male to Houston NW Medical center where medical staff declared him dead.

Per HSCO:

Advertisement

While securing the scene, deputies located a second gunshot victim. Police believe the victim was attempting to flee the scene of the shooting.

HCSO says the gunfire left at least four vehicles damaged and shattered the glass lining doors of the apartment complex.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The deputies are in the early stages of investigation and are currently working to identify the shooting victims.

