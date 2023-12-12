2 human smuggling defendants free from jail on bonds in other counties receive low bond amounts

One of the two alleged human smugglers is already walking among us.

25-year-old Angel Mendoza is free from jail on seven bonds for seven felony charges of kidnapping and smuggling.

"Smuggling is a very serious offense, people lose their lives," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

During a November 28 probable cause docket hearing, the magistrate doesn't seem to think aggravated kidnapping is that big of a deal.

It sounds like he says his name is Andrew Martin. He orders Mendoza and his 20-year-old co-defendant Cristian Fernandez to stand.

We are aware that both of these defendants are already free from jail for human smuggling in other counties. Its stated in the court documents.

"Mendoza was actually out on three counts of smuggling of individuals, including one under the age of 18," Kahan said.

So is his co-defendant, Fernandez.

"He, too, is also out on bond for smuggling out of another county in West Texas," said Kahan.

"The state recommends a $250,000 bond amount on each case," the prosecutor tells the court.

As far as the DA's office is concerned, these two need to stay locked up.

"The defendants, armed with AR-15 firearms, held the four complainants against their will in a home," said the prosecutor.

The magistrate sets the bond amount at just $7,500 for each charge.

"It's an awful unfortunate miscarriage of justice," said Ken Nealy, First Vice President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "You are already charged with a similar offense in a different county in the state of Texas, then you came to Harris County, and you are arrested and charged with the same offense. You shouldn't be given a bond."

Mendoza has posted the bonds and is a free man.

"This makes zero sense," Kahan said.