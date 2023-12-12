Houston crime: 2 persons of interest sought in connection with deadly shooting on Greens Road

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on the 800 block of West Greens Road just before 11 p.m. on November 12.

SUGGESTED: Houston mother of teen stabbed to death outside Galleria says daughter leaves behind 6-month old

Authorities said they are searching for 21-year-old Josue Munguia and 17-year-old Alexis Ramos.

Officials stated a 16-year-old male suspect has already been arrested and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 18-year-old Jeffry Martinez Menjivar.

It all started after police responded to a person down call and found Menjivar unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He had suffered apparent multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Mejivar was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where he later died.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the 16-year-old involved in the deadly shooting admitted his involvement to investigators.

Investigators later identified Munguia and Ramos as persons of interest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Josue Munguia and/or Alexis Ramos is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.