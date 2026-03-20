2 Houston Police Department officers injured in rollover crash

The Brief Two Houston Police Department officers are recovering following a rollover crash on Friday afternoon. Officials said the crash occurred near the intersection of Alabama and Almeda around 2:30 p.m. The two officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.



Two Houston Police Department officers are recovering following a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

Houston Police Department officers injured in rollover crash

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred near the intersection of Alabama and Almeda around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived they found two officers inside a patrol vehicle that was T-boned in the intersection.

Photo from the scene

The vehicle then rolled over and onto another vehicle in the intersection, officials said.

The two officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were not injured.

What we don't know:

Officials said it's unclear who is at fault, but they did say the HPD vehicle was on the way to a priority call with lights and sirens going at the time of the crash.