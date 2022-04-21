2 hospitalized including possible shooter in northwest Harris County

Authorities are piecing together a shooting in northwest Harris County, where two people were hospitalized, including a possible suspect.

ADDITIONAL STORIES RELATED TO CRIME

Details are scarce as the scene is still active, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting in the 9100 block of N SH 6. That's where officials say two people were found including a "possible shooter[, who] remained on the scene," and had "a gunshot wound as well."

Both were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

MORE STORIES IN HARRIS COUNTY

Advertisement

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.