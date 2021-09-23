2 girls charged in connection to deadly shooting of Dickinson 19-year-old

article

Police say two juvenile girls have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in Dickinson.

The juvenile suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. They were both transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in Texas City.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of E 33rd Street.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found 19-year-old Madison Frazer, of Dickinson, with a gunshot wound to the upper back area.

Officers rendered aid until Dickinson EMS arrived to provide additional medical assistance. Frazer was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say additional charges may be filed at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.

