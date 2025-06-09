The Brief Two people have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in April. One is charged with murder, and the other is charged with tampering with evidence. Gregory Warren, 18, was found shot to death in a car on Rosewood Street near Ennis Street.



Two suspects have been charged in connection to the deadly Houston shooting of an 18-year-old man in April.

2 charged in deadly shooting

What's new:

According to police, Abraham Jackson, 31, has been charged with murder. He was arrested on Friday.

Abraham Jackson (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Randy DeWayne Masters, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence and was arrested on April 25, police say.

Randy DeWayne Masters (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Gregory Warren.

Deadly shooting on Rosewood Street

The backstory:

Warren was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Rosewood Street, near Ennis Street, around 2:30 p.m. April 9.

Police found him shot and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a gray car. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and then saw two men run from the scene.

Local perspective:

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Texas Southern University, so the campus was placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspects. The lockdown lasted about an hour and a half. Four Houston ISD schools were also placed on secure mode for about 30 minutes as a precaution.

Family mourns teen's death, mother's

Dig deeper:

Warren had only been in Houston for a few months. His family, originally from Alaska, said he moved here for a fresh start.

His mother, Tina Davis, flew in from Alaska after the shooting and was waiting for the medical examiner to release his body so she could take him back to Alaska for funeral services.

"I'm crushed that my son got taken from me at 18," Davis told FOX 26 in an April 10 interview. "He was humble, and he was a lover - he always used to give me hugs. I'm crushed. I just want justice for my son."

Tragically, Tina passed away in Houston a few days later. According to her family, Tina’s health began to deteriorate after arriving in Houston. She was diagnosed with sepsis and stress-induced heart failure and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

READ MORE: Mother dies one week after son's death in shooting that prompted TSU lockdown

How to report information

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (731)222-TIPS.