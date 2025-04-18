Mother of teen shot near TSU dies days after traveling to Houston

The Brief Tina Davis, 54, died Friday from sepsis and stress-induced heart failure while waiting to bring her son home for a funeral. Gregory Warren, 18, was shot and killed near Texas Southern University on April 9; no arrests have been made. Davis traveled from Alaska to Houston to claim his body but became critically ill shortly after arriving.



The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed near Texas Southern University has died just days after traveling to Houston to claim her son’s body, family members confirmed.

Tina Davis, 54, flew in from Alaska after her son, Gregory Warren, was shot and killed on April 9 near the corner of Ennis and Rosewood streets. Police have not announced any arrests in the case, and they told Fox 26 that it is still an active investigation.

A mother in mourning

What we know:

Davis spoke on camera with FOX 26 reporter Sherman Desselle the day after her son’s death. At the time, she said she was waiting for the medical examiner to release Warren’s body so she could take him back to Alaska for funeral services.

"I'm crushed that my son got taken from me at 18,' Davis to Fox 26 in an April 10th interview. "He was humble, and he was a lover - he always used to give me hugs. I'm crushed. I just want justice for my son."

Warren had only been in Houston for a few months. His family, originally from Alaska, said he moved here for a fresh start, but now they’re left searching for answers.

HPD investigation continues

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 2:30pm on April 9 on Rosewood Street, near Ennis.

Police say they found Warren unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a gray sedan. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing two men running from the area after the gunfire. Both suspects are described as black males, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. One was thin with short dreadlocks — the other, heavyset with dreadlocks.

According to family, Davis’ health began to deteriorate after arriving in Houston. She was diagnosed with sepsis and stress-induced heart failure, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday.

