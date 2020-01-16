19-year-old man killed in southwest Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.
Officers responded to the shooting on Chimney Rock near Glenmont Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents reported hearing gunfire and then went outside to find a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man died at the scene.
Police say witnesses reported hearing some sort of argument before the gunfire.
Police are also investigating a report of a Cadillac seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.