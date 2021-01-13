19-year-old dies in shooting at apartment in NW Harris County

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Clay Hill Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was at his apartment and was shot after talking to someone outside.

The man died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting was not witnessed by others inside the apartment.

There is no description of a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

