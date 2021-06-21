19-year-old dead, 2 wounded after shots fired at parked car in Harris Co.

article

A 19-year-old man is dead and two other people are injured after someone opened fire on a vehicle outside of a home in north Harris County, authorities say.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a weapons disturbance in the 22500 block of Sleepygate Drive.

When they arrived, authorities found a 19-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also found with injuries and were taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old man is said to be in stable condition in the hospital, and the woman has been released.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene.

According to investigators, the three shooting victims were sitting inside of the vehicle in the driveway when an unknown male fired several rounds into the vehicle. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask. The three people got out of the car and ran in different directions.

Authorities say there is no known motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

