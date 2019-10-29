19-year-old critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway

A 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on the Grand Parkway.

Officers responded to the crash on the North Grand Parkway West around 9:47 p.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old female driving a Camaro was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

According to deputies, witnesses reported seeing the Camaro and a motorcycle pass them at a high rate of speed minutes before the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the Camaro lost control and crashed into the cables on the median that separate the lanes.

Deputies say the motorcycle did not stop.

The sheriff's office says there have been several crashes in that stretch of the Grand Parkway due in part to speed and several curves in the roadway.