18th Annual H-Town Sneaker Summit returning on Sunday

The 18th Annual H-Town Sneaker Summit is back on Sunday with more inventory than ever before.



The H-Town Sneaker Summit provides a safe space for you to meet up with sneakerheads from all over the world. It brings together a massive cultural force of sneakerhead lovers where you can buy sell and trade sneakers.

Ralph G, who has been with the H-Town Sneaker Summit since its inception, says to make sure you do your research with prices, and have an idea of what it is you’re looking for and what you’re willing to sell for.



The selection includes tens of thousands of sneakers which you may purchase from an individuals or vendors.

