18-year-old shot in the back while driving, crashes into tree in NW Houston

Houston police say two teens were taken to the hospital after one of the teens was shot while driving and crashed the truck they were both in.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of W Little York.

The two teens reported that they were at a gas station before the shooting, but police say they received conflicting information about what the teens were doing there.

Authorities say the teens left the gas station with the 18-year-old driving a white pickup truck and a 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat. Police say someone started shooting at their truck from behind, striking the driver in the lower back.

After being shot, police say the driver crashed into two trees and the truck came to a stop. The 15-year-old passenger sustained some cuts.

They were both taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

