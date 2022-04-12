18-year-old charged in Houston teen's murder

article

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Houston teen, police say.

Alfonso Gonzalez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting near Denver Harbor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Houston Police says officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Woolworth Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

They found Dominic Partida, who had been shot in the chest, near his home.

The 17-year-old was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center. He died at the hospital of his injuries.

RELATED: 4 teens shot, 1 killed during birthday party in south Harris County

An investigation into the deadly shooting led police to identify Gonzalez.

Advertisement

He was arrested on Monday, April 11 without incident and charged for his role in the shooting.