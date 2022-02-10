16-year-old suspect arrested for Houston shooting that injured 13-year-old boy

article

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he is also facing a charge of felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 7500 block of Bissonnet Street.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was in a vehicle when someone walked up and fired multiple shots, striking the boy. As the victim and his driver fled the scene, police say they struck a 14-year-old girl.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The 14-year-old girl was also transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

After further investigation, police identified a 16-year-old boy as the shooter.

Police say the teen suspect and a 19-year-old man were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief chase in which the juvenile was identified as the driver.

The 19-year-old man, identified by police as Corey Watkins, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and evading arrest.