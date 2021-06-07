15-year-old teacup Yorkie dog napped from Midtown dog park, owner fears the worst

"I’ve had him since I was 8 or 9, maybe 10 years old," said Joshua Cauley. "He’s been with me a long time."

This was Little Man’s reaction when he thought he had missed out on a trip to Bagby Dog Park.

Now those who love the Teacup Yorkie wish he hadn’t gone to the Midtown dog park on Wednesday, May 26.

"My housekeeper called me and told me somebody had just grabbed him and I just broke down and started crying," Cauley said.

"Somebody was coming from behind me, but I didn’t think that’s what their intentions were," said Mauricio Sauceeo.

He unleashed Little Man and Bella so they could run around in the dog park.

"This man was walking behind him, stalking him, waiting for the right moment to grab my dog," said Cauley.

"A car got there and he just jumped in the car," the housekeeper said.

Police are investigating but authorities are looking at one man. However, he has yet to be charged.

"I saw him before but never thought about him being after the dog," said Sauceeo.

"If they let him go, he’s so old he wouldn’t be able to fend for himself," Cauley said.

Talking to people who know the man and hang out at the park are saying Little Man is not alive.

"He is so tiny and that man is a good size guy," said Cauley. "When he jumped in the car, it hurt him bad, they put him out of his misery by stomping on him."

Cauley is still holding on to hope Little Man will make it back home.

"The worst thing is not knowing what happened to him," his owner said.

