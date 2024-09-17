A teenage girl tragically lost her life in a single-vehicle crash in Humble on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities were called to an accident in the 2800 block of North Houston Avenue, where they found a 15-year-old driver had hit a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports the victim was possibly away from her high school campus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

In a statement, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed condolences, saying, "Gone far too soon. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends."