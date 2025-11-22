15-year-old Houston teen reunites with family: What was said

The Brief 15-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia was released back to his family after being held at the Office of Refugee Resettlement for almost 50 days on Friday. The teen was originally reported missing in Spring Branch in early October, found by Houston Police, who then handed him over to ORR. Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz commented on the ongoing case during a meeting at Houston City Hall in September.



After 48 days away from his family, 15-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia was released back into the custody of his family Friday night.

The release comes after his mother, Maria Garcia, originally reported her son missing in early October.

Family speaks to media

15-year-old Emmanuel Garcia with his mother after being released from the Office of Refugee Resettlement on Nov. 21.

What they're saying:

While the family reunited Friday night, Emmanuel and his mother spoke with the media about their experiences.

Emmanuel said during his phone calls to his mother, monitored by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, he felt sad. He told FOX 26 that after the calls ended, he would ask when he could be reunited with his mother.

His mother, Maria Garcia, said she couldn't believe that her son was actually being released. She said she called her mother and others in her family to tell them the news.

Maria also spoke about her disappointment with Houston Police.

She claimed she felt ‘failed’ by Houston Police and Houston Mayor Whitmire. Maria also called out to other Houston mothers, encouraging them to speak up for the children.

No comment from officials

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to the Office of Refugee Resettlement for a comment on Emmanuel's case. They sent the following:

"As a matter of policy, to protect the privacy and security of unaccompanied alien children referred to us, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), a program office of the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), does not comment on specific cases."

Houston teen taken into custody

The backstory:

Emmanuel Gonzalez-Garcia went missing on Oct. 4 while selling fruit with his mother and sister in Spring Branch. His mother filed a missing person report with Houston Police that day.

On Oct. 5, Houston Police reportedly found the teen.

According to a statement from ICE, Garcia couldn't identify himself or any relatives. His family says he's autistic and sometimes non-verbal.

ICE then helped HPD place him with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). They emphasized in their statement that Garcia was never in ICE custody.

Garcia's family didn't know where he was until Oct. 10 after holding a press conference with FIEL Houston. Houston Police reportedly contacted the family to tell them Emmanuel was in federal custody.

The 15-year-old had emergency surgery while in custody on Oct. 13 to have his appendix removed. His mother was able to visit him at the ORR.