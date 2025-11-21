15-year-old Houston teen reunites with family after nearly 50 days in federal custody

The Brief A 15-year-old reunited with his mother after being in custody for 48 days. The mother learned in early October that her missing teen was in federal immigration custody.



After almost 50 days in federal custody, a Houston teen is reunited with his mother.

What we know:

Emmanuel Gonzalez-Garcia was released from the Office of Refugee Resettlement on Friday night after 48 days in custody.

It comes after his family searched for him for a week, then called for his release for even longer.

FIEL Houston and Congressman Al Green were among many community members who supported the teen and his family.

15-year-old Emmanuel Garcia with his mother after being released from the Office of Refugee Resettlement on Nov. 21.

Timeline:

Emmanuel Gonzalez-Garcia went missing on Oct. 4 while selling fruit with his mother and sister in Spring Branch. His mother filed a missing person report with Houston Police that day.

On Oct. 5, Houston Police reportedly found the teen.

According to a statement from ICE, Garcia couldn't identify himself or any relatives. His family says he's autistic and sometimes non-verbal.

ICE then helped HPD place him with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). They emphasized in their statement that Garcia was never in ICE custody.

Garcia's family didn't know where he was until Oct. 10 after holding a press conference with FIEL Houston. Houston Police reportedly contacted the family to tell them Emmanuel was in federal custody.

The 15-year-old had emergency surgery while in custody on Oct. 13 to have his appendix removed. His mother was able to visit him at the ORR.