Houston police search for missing teen
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Missing Houston Teen
What we know:
Emanuel Gonzalez Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at the intersection of Clay Road and Hempstead Road.
Garcia is described as being between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 inches tall with a skinny build. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white undershirt, and gray shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Emanuel Gonzalez Garcia or has information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.