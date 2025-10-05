Houston police search for missing teen

article

The Brief The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Emanuel Gonzalez Garcia, who went missing Saturday. Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, near the intersection of Clay Road and Hempstead Road. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white undershirt, and gray shoes; contact HPD at 832-394-1840 with any information.



The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Missing Houston Teen

What we know:

Emanuel Gonzalez Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at the intersection of Clay Road and Hempstead Road.

Garcia is described as being between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 inches tall with a skinny build. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white undershirt, and gray shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Emanuel Gonzalez Garcia or has information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.