15-year-old boy shot while walking with friends in SE Houston

Houston police say a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking with friends early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Roe Drive.

According to police, the teen was walking with two friends when a suspect fired shots from inside a vehicle.

The teen was struck in the lower back. He was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

