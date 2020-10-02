15-year-old boy shot while walking with friends in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking with friends early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Roe Drive.
According to police, the teen was walking with two friends when a suspect fired shots from inside a vehicle.
The teen was struck in the lower back. He was taken to the hospital.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.