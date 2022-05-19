14 year-old shot in leg in Harris County after shootout with group of teens

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting between two groups of teenagers, they say knew each other. Detective Issac Barnett tells FOX 26, some teens were on foot and the other group were in a car.

Detectives say the shooting happened by the 19200 block of Montclair Meadow Lane around 5:30 p.m.

"They get to the area, and they start checking," said Detective Barnett. "They locate a vehicle right here on the 4400 block of Dayflower Lane. "

Police say the group of teens in the car only made it down the block with flat tires.

"A juvenile male was found in that vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg," said Barnett.

For neighbor Tierra King, whose car was hit by a bullet, she says she’s shocked, but thankful no one else was severely injured. She and her four daughters live close to where the shooting happened.

"They’re nervous and scared," said King. "My oldest was getting off the bus at the time, and she walked in, and as soon as she closed the door you could hear gunshots."