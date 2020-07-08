14-year-old shot in afternoon shooting in Houston, police investigating

article

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the hand on Tuesday afternoon.



According to a release, the shooting happened at 10901 Telephone Road, around 1 p.m.

Witnesses said, according to police, the victim was at the location helping his older brother move when a blue Chevrolet Impala parked near the apartments.



Authorities said two unknown suspects exited the vehicle and fired rifles at the apartment.

As the victim went into the apartment, police said he was struck in the left hand by the gunfire.



The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound.

Police said the older brother wasn't injured.



Anyone with information should contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.