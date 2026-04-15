'Welcome back': Houston's NRG Stadium returning to 'Reliant' name

The Brief Reliant Energy announced that NRG Stadium will be returning to its original title. Reliant's stadium return has been a long-term request since switching to NRG over a decade ago. The announcement came just in time as NRG signage is being taken down.



NRG Energy has made an announcement that many Houstonians have been wanting for over a decade: "Reliant Stadium is, once again, Reliant Stadium."

Houston's Reliant Stadium is coming back

What they're saying:

NRG Energy, Inc. announced on Wednesday that Houston's NRG Stadium and nearby facilities at NRG Park will be renamed to Reliant Stadium and Reliant Park in August 2026.

The name change was approved by the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation.

According to a press release about the announcement, a recent survey showed 90% of Houston-area customers supported the return of Reliant Stadium.

As the press release and Reliant Energy's social media say, the original title has deep H-Town ties.

"This isn't just a stadium. This is where we come together to turn moments into memories," an announcer says in Reliant's social media post. "This story belongs to Houston. Shaped by the people and the energy that have filled these seats for 25 years."

The backstory:

The NRG Stadium we know now is remembered by longtime Houstonians as Reliant Stadium.

The stadium first opened as Reliant in 2002, then was renamed to NRG in 2014 after NRG bought Reliant.

Perfect timing

Dig deeper:

Reliant's return comes at a perfect time as signage for NRG is already being removed from the stadium.

Crews started taking down the signs last week in preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names, so the stadium will be called "Houston Stadium" for the tournament.

MORE: Reason behind Houston Stadium name change

What's next:

Leaders from NRG, Houston Texans, RODEOHOUSTON, and NRG Park will deliver remarks about the name change starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.