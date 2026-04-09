The Brief The NRG Stadium sign is coming down in Houston. The stadium will go by "Houston Stadium" during the world cup. FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names.



Crews began taking down the NRG Stadium sign on Thursday, because it will go by a different name for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Why is NRG Stadium's name being changed?

FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names.

That means NRG Stadium will go by Houston Stadium for the soccer tournament.

Houston will host seven matches, including five group stage matches and two knockout matches.

The matches will take place on June 14 (group stage), June 17 (group stage), June 20 (group stage), June 23 (group stage), June 26 (group stage), June 29 (Round of 32), and July 4 (Round of 16).

Dig deeper:

Houston World Cup Schedule

FIFA Stadium Sponsorship Policy

Dig deeper:

FIFA considers non-sponsor stadium names "ambush marketing" which they say looks to "take advantage of the huge interest in and high profile of an event."

The soccer organization says that it also devalues official sponsorships.

World Cup Stadiums

Big picture view:

Fourteen of the 16 host stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be known by new, more generic names that often reflect their city or region.

Atlanta Stadium

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the stadium is known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of approximately 75,000 for soccer.

BC Place Vancouver

This stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will retain its name for the tournament. Its capacity is around 54,500.

Boston Stadium

The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is typically called Gillette Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,000.

Dallas Stadium

Located in Arlington, Texas, this venue is normally called AT&T Stadium. Its capacity for soccer is around 92,967, making it the largest of the 2026 World Cup stadiums.

Estadio Azteca Mexico City

The famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, will keep its name for the tournament. It has a capacity of approximately 87,523.

Estadio Guadalajara

This stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, is typically known as Estadio Akron. It has a capacity of about 48,071.

Estadio Monterrey

The stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico, is known as Estadio BBVA outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of around 53,500.

Houston Stadium

Located in Houston, Texas, this venue is commonly known as NRG Stadium. Its capacity is about 72,220.

Kansas City Stadium

The stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is typically known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 76,640.

Los Angeles Stadium

Located in Inglewood, California, this stadium is called SoFi Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,240.

Miami Stadium

This stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is known as Hard Rock Stadium. It has a capacity of around 67,518.

New York New Jersey Stadium

This venue, which will host the World Cup final, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is typically called MetLife Stadium. Its capacity is about 87,157.

Philadelphia Stadium

The stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as Lincoln Financial Field. It has a capacity of approximately 69,328.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

This venue is located in Santa Clara, California, and is called Levi’s Stadium. Its capacity is around 70,909.

Seattle Stadium

Located in Seattle, Washington, the stadium is typically known as Lumen Field. Its capacity is approximately 69,000.

Toronto Stadium

The stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is known as BMO Field. It has a capacity of about 45,736 for soccer.