Suspect found guilty, sentenced in 2022 death of off-duty Harris County deputy

The Brief A jury found Joshua Stewart guilty of the death of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez. Stewart has been sentenced to life without parole. Dep. Almendarez was off-duty when he saw Stewart and two others trying to steal his truck's catalytic converter.



A man has been found guilty of capital murder for the 2022 shooting death of a Harris County deputy.

Guilty verdict in Harris County deputy's death

A jury read their guilty verdict on Friday afternoon for Joshua Stewart, who was charged in the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

The court then sentenced Stewart to life without parole.

Off-duty deputy killed

The backstory:

Stewart was one of three people charged with Dep. Almendarez's death. The deputy was off-duty in March 2022 when the shooting happened.

He and his wife were leaving a grocery store when he saw three people, including Stewart, trying to steal his truck's catalytic converter. Officials said there was a Nissan backed up to the deputy's truck and two males were under his vehicle.

When Almendarez approached the vehicles, the suspects shot at him. The deputy was able to fire back, hitting at least two of the suspects.

Almendarez was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where he later died. Stewart was one of two wounded suspects who arrived at the same hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Harris County off-duty deputy killed in grocery store parking lot

Deputy Darren Almendarez Act

Big picture view:

About a year after Dep. Almendarez's death, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that increases the penalty for catalytic convertor thefts.

The law went into effect in July 2023.

Read the entirety of the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act by clicking here.

MORE: Deputy Darren Almendarez Act becomes law