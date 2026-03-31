Deputy Darren Almendarez: Opening statements in murder trial for Joshua Stewart

The Brief Joshua Stewart is charged with capital murder for the death of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez. Almendarez was shot by three suspects who were attempting to steal his truck's catalytic converter. He was off-duty and leaving the grocery store with his wife when the shooting happened.



Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday for Joshua Stewart's trial for the death of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Stewart was charged along with two others, for their alleged role in the deadly shooting of Almendarez.

Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was 51 at the time of his death, was a 23-year veteran of the department assigned to the auto theft division. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Harris County deputy killed off-duty

The backstory:

In 2022, deputies responded to a shooting on FM 1960 near Aldine Westfield and Humble Westfield Road.

Authorities said Almendarez was leaving the grocery store with his wife when he apparently saw three suspects, including Stewart, attempting to steal his truck’s catalytic converter.

Almendarez saw a black Nissan Altima backed up to his truck and two males under his vehicle. He told his wife to walk to safety and then approached, authorities say.

As Almendarez approached the vehicles, the suspects began shooting at him, the sheriff's office says. Almendarez was struck multiple times.

According to HCSO, the deputy was able to return fire and shot at least two of the suspects. The suspects fled in the vehicle.

Almendarez was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where he later died.

Authorities say the two wounded suspects arrived at the same hospital in their vehicle a short time later. The sheriff's office identified them as Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19. They have both been charged with capital murder. The third male, Fredrick Tardy, was arrested on the North Freeway.

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Deputy Darren Almendarez Act

After his death, a new law was signed to increase the penalty for for catalytic converter thieves.

The law was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on May 29, 2023, and went into effect on July 1, 2023.

Read the entirety of the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act by clicking here.